Salena Jones, 31, died of a gunshot wound to the chest

(WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was shot during what was reported as a burglary attempt in Warren.

Salena Jones, 31, died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say there was a burglary last month in the 1700 block of Front St. SW, and the homeowner fired shots.

Officers say the woman was found behind a neighbor’s house and was taken to the hospital where she passed away.

No charges have been filed at this point.