Coroner identifies woman killed in Newton Falls fire

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Authorities have identified the 42-year-old woman killed in a house fire Sunday.

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office confirms that Kelly Reese was found dead inside an upstairs bedroom in her home on Oak Knoll Street in Newton Falls.

Crews say she was trapped on the second floor when the house caught fire.

Three other people also lived in the house.

The Fire Marshal is working to determine how the fire started.

Newton Falls Joint Fire Chief Douglas Theobald said they believe it started on the home’s exterior before spreading to the inside.

“As of right now, I don’t have a definite cause. We know that there was a chair on the porch and the fire started in that vicinity of the chair,” he said.

Theobald said investigators did not find any smoke detectors in the home.