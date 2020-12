The victim is 35-year-old Tiara Whatley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a head-on crash Wednesday night on Interstate 680.

The victim is 35-year-old Tiara Whatley.

Youngstown police said the accident happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday near the Glenwood Avenue exit.

Two vehicles crashed head-on and one went over the median.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.