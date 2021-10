AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died in an Austintown house fire earlier this month.

The victim was identified as 75-year-old Gail Little.

She was killed Oct. 10 in a fire in the 5700 block of Callaway Circle.

According to the Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost, the department responded to calls of a deck fire and when they arrived, they found that the duplex was on fire.

The victim was found on the back porch.