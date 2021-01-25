Coroner identifies woman killed after driving into Struthers homes

Just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 17, a woman was driving down Poland Avenue near the library when she hit two houses

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials identified the woman who was killed after a violent crash in Struthers earlier this month.

Just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 17, a woman was driving down Poland Avenue near the library when she hit two houses.

The woman, identified as 60-year-old Darlene Evans, of Youngstown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the police report, Evans slid into homes on Poland Avenue after losing control of her vehicle. The report said the victim was ejected from the car after hitting a beam and ended up underneath it.

No one in either of the houses was hurt.