AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the victim of last week’s homicide in Austintown.

Keylan Davis, 32, was killed after a shooting at the Compass West Apartments Friday.

He was found lying outside of an apartment and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The suspect ran away before police got there.

