YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of a man who was found dead at a Youngstown park this weekend.

Walter Kornegay, 36, was found shot at Crandall Park at about 5 p.m. Sunday. Someone came upon his body near a swingset.

Police said they are not sure how long the body had been there. There were at least eight evidence markers on the ground inside the park.

The case is under investigation.