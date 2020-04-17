Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Pa. Governor giving briefing on state’s COVID-19 response
Closings and delays
There are currently 33 active closings. Click for more details.

Coroner identifies victim in fatal Youngstown rollover crash

Local News

The coroner's office said Marcus Menton suffered from head and chest injuries

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Car flips on Overland Avenue in Youngstown.

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in a rollover crash that happened in Youngstown Thursday afternoon.

Police said a car was traveling at a high rate of speed before the driver lost control and it flipped several times on Overland Avenue, between West Myrtle Avenue and Garfield Street.

The driver, 31-year-old Marcus Menton, was thrown from the car while it was rolling.

The coroner’s office said Menton suffered from head and chest injuries. He was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Youngstown.

The crash is still under investigation by Youngstown police and the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com