Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting outside Youngstown Taco Bell

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner has identified a man who was shot to death in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Youngstown.

Investigators say Marquise Buxton, 27, was found shot inside a vehicle outside the restaurant in the 3000 block of Market Street.

The incident happened Saturday at about 6 p.m.

An autopsy was conducted by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Buxton’s death marks the city’s 25th homicide this year.

This month, at least 17 people have been shot, three fatally. All three homicides have been on the South Side.

