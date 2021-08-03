Coroner identifies victim in fatal East Palestine train accident

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a train accident last week in East Palestine.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Jaccob Bauer.

Bauer was hit by a Norfolk Southern train about 10:30 a.m. July 27 along tracks on West Main Street.

According to Norfolk Southern, the train was headed to Chicago from New Jersey and that there were no reported injuries to the crew.

The incident remains under investigation.