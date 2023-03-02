NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The New Castle Police Department announced that the Lawrence County Coroner has identified the skeletal remains of a missing man in Taylor Township.

In a post on their Facebook page, officers said Christopher Story was found in a wooded area. Story has been missing from the Mahoningtown area of New Castle since August 11, 2013.

Officers were assisted by the Coroner’s Office, New Castle Police Detective Bureau, the FBI and K-9 cadaver dogs in recovering the skeletal remains over the past several weeks.

After examining the remains and looking for certain medical characteristics and comparing X-rays, it was confirmed that the findings were Story’s remains.

The family has been notified that the remains have been found.

Police said that the investigation is still ongoing, and the coroner has not made a ruling on the cause or manner of death. Officers said that the remains will now be sent out to the FBI for forensic testing and that the death is still an active investigation.