Coroner identifies pedestrian in fatal Warren accident

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian hit and killed in Warren as 60-year-old Kenneth Roy Hampton.

This as Warren police released surveillance video of the accident.

In it, you can see Hampton was wearing dark clothing, walking across US-422 toward West Market Street.

The Coroner’s Office ruled that Hampton died from multiple blunt force trauma, which they say is consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Police continue to investigate, and they say the driver who hit Hampton is cooperating.

