Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Youngstown crash

The victim is 26-year-old Brandon McGuire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a Youngstown motorcycle crash last week.

The victim is 26-year-old Brandon McGuire.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Bennington and Stewart avenues.

According to police, McGuire’s motorcycle collided with a car, and McGuire was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the car was not injured.

Police say another motorcyclist was traveling alongside the victim but was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Brandon McGuire obituary