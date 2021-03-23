Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Youngstown crash

Local News

The victim is 26-year-old Brandon McGuire

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Youngstown police are on the scene of an investigation on the city's east side.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a Youngstown motorcycle crash last week.

The victim is 26-year-old Brandon McGuire.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Bennington and Stewart avenues.

According to police, McGuire’s motorcycle collided with a car, and McGuire was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the car was not injured.

Police say another motorcyclist was traveling alongside the victim but was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Brandon McGuire obituary

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com