Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Austintown crash

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash in Austintown over the weekend.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Scott Johnson.

The crash happened around 12:51 p.m. Sunday on South Raccoon Road.

According to the crash report, a Chevy Cruze, which was heading south on Raccoon, went to turn left into the 911 Memorial Park parking lot when it was hit by a motorcycle heading north.

The crash report says Johnson was thrown from the motorcycle during the crash.

Investigators reviewed video footage from the camera on the Austintown Middle School building, which they said showed the motorcycle traveling at a high speed before crashing into the car.

Johnson was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy will be conducted and the crash is still under investigation.