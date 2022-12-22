YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County coroner has identified the man and woman killed in a shooting on Cherry Hill Drive.

The victims are 41-year-old Kimberly Kalasky and 51-year-old Joseph Sanders.

A family member stopped by the home and found the two lying on the ground inside the house on Tuesday afternoon. The person called 911 thinking that the couple overdosed.

When police arrived, they found the two lying facedown in the living room, with a puddle of blood. They also found several shell casings near them.

Detectives say they believe the shooting happened inside the home, and they did not find any signs of forced entry.

Autopsies were conducted by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Youngstown Police Department and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office