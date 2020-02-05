Coroner identifies man shot, killed following Youngstown bar fight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed following a bar fight in Youngstown on Tuesday.

The victim is 29-year-old Ramon Cooper.

Officers were called just after 1 a.m. Tuesday to the area of South and Florida avenues on reports of gunfire. When they got there, officers found Cooper lying in the road with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said the victim was involved in a fight inside a bar on the city’s south side. Security broke it up, but there was another confrontation outside the bar, where the victim was shot, police said.