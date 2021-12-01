Coroner identifies man killed in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was found shot to death Nov. 20 inside a south side home has been identified by the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said Marquise Lewis, 27, is the man who was found shot to death about 2 p.m. Nov. 20 inside a Plum Street home.

An elderly woman who lives there discovered Lewis’s body.

Police said Lewis has no connection with the woman who lives in the home, who called police in tears when she discovered the man inside her house.

Through an interpreter, the woman told 911 call takers she came home and discovered her house ransacked and Lewis in her bedroom with a pillow over his face. A police report said responding officers found him there lying in a pool of blood.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the case is “actively moving forward.”