Coroner identifies man killed in Youngstown stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found stabbed to death early Tuesday in Youngstown.

Eugene Jones, Jr., 36, was found dead in an apartment on Kendis Circle around 3 a.m.

A woman who claimed she stabbed him called 911 after it happened.

She said he came into her apartment drunk, hit her and threatened her children.

The woman said she stabbed Jones to protect herself and her children.

Police have not charged her.