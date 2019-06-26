Coroner identifies man killed in Youngstown stabbing

Local News

Eugene Jones, Jr., 36, was found dead in an apartment on Kendis Circle early Tuesday morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found stabbed to death early Tuesday in Youngstown.

Eugene Jones, Jr., 36, was found dead in an apartment on Kendis Circle around 3 a.m.

A woman who claimed she stabbed him called 911 after it happened.

MORE – 911 call: Woman reports stabbing man in Youngstown

She said he came into her apartment drunk, hit her and threatened her children.

The woman said she stabbed Jones to protect herself and her children.

Police have not charged her.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story