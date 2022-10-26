YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a homicide in Youngstown earlier this month.

Aaron Rogers, 29, was found on Erie Street, near the intersection of Warren Avenue, with several gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. Oct. 7.

Around the same time, another man also showed up at the hospital with several gunshot wounds.

Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below. Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said at the time that they believed both victims were shot on East Evergreen.

Aaron Rogers obituary