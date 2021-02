The accident happened about 9:43 p.m. Friday on South Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in a crash last week in Youngstown.

Frank Zamarelli, 48, died in the crash.

Police say Zamarelli hit a utility pole and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Youngstown Police Department and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.