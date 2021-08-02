Coroner identifies man found dead along road in Youngstown last week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office released the identity of a man found dead on the side of the road in Youngstown last Thursday morning.

Stephen Yahraus, 24, was found dead near the intersection of Ford Avenue and Emerson Place in Youngstown Thursday.

An examination was conducted at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Officer.

The incident remains under investigation by the Youngstown Police Department and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.