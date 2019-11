The cause of death is pending investigation

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators have identified the human remains found in Champion Township on Saturday.

The skeletal remains of a man were found on Research Parkway, which is near the Trumbull Career and Technical Center and Kent State Trumbull campus.

The man was identified as Ronald Lee Reese Jr., who has been reported missing in the Champion area since last year.

The cause of death is pending investigation. An autopsy is expected to be completed in the coming days.