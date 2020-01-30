Coroner identifies body found near vacant Warren Twp. house

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Becky Jo Marie Easton, of Warren

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner has identified the woman whose body was found near a vacant house in Warren Township earlier this week.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Becky Jo Marie Easton, of Warren.

According to the coroner’s office, there was no evidence of foul play in Easton’s death, but investigators are continuing to look into her death. An autopsy was performed Wednesday.

A man on his way to work discovered Easton’s body Tuesday and called 911.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the body in the high grass near a detached garage at a vacant house. Police say it appears the woman was left there.