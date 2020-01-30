Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

Coroner identifies body found near vacant Warren Twp. house

Local News

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Becky Jo Marie Easton, of Warren

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Body found on Dover Avenue in Warren Twp

WKBN

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner has identified the woman whose body was found near a vacant house in Warren Township earlier this week.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Becky Jo Marie Easton, of Warren.

According to the coroner’s office, there was no evidence of foul play in Easton’s death, but investigators are continuing to look into her death. An autopsy was performed Wednesday.

A man on his way to work discovered Easton’s body Tuesday and called 911.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the body in the high grass near a detached garage at a vacant house. Police say it appears the woman was left there.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com