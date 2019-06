WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has identified the body that was found in the Mahoning River near Perkins Park earlier this week.

Investigators used dental records to identify the body as belonging to 17-year-old Bryan Ayala, of Warren.

Investigators haven’t ruled yet on the cause of death, but they’re completing an autopsy.

Ayala was found by someone walking down to the riverbank to use the restroom before playing in a softball game at Perkins Park.