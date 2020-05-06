Coroner identifies body found in Mahoning River as man reported missing from East Palestine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found in the Mahoning River over the weekend.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Matthew McDade, who was reported missing from East Palestine. Police said the missing person report was made after McDade was last seen on March 30.

McDade’s body was found my kayakers around 8 p.m. Sunday in the area of Poland Avenue and Walton Street.

The coroner’s office hasn’t released a cause of death yet but said an autopsy was conducted in Cuyahoga County. Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body, which appeared to have been in the water for a couple of days.