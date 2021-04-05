Coroner determines cause of death of Lake Milton couple killed in house fire

When firefighters got to the house in January, they said it was completely covered in flames

Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Lake Milton.

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) — The deaths of an elderly couple who died in a January fire in their Lake Milton home have been ruled accidental due to smoke inhalation.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office said Murle McLaughin, 94, and his wife, 85-year-old Kaye McLaughin, died due to “asphyxia due to smoke inhalation” in a Jan. 23 fire at their home on Roselawn Drive.

Reports said firefighters who got to the home about 3:40 a.m. found it completely covered in flames.

They knew the couple was inside, but could not get in the front door because of the fire.

Firefighters also tried a back door, but were unable to get in because the door was blocked from the inside.

Crews eventually made it inside through a side door, reports said.

Reports said the two were found in separate rooms and put in an ambulance.

Reports said Kaye called her son about a half hour earlier, and told him the wood burner in the house was on fire and the flames were spreading.

