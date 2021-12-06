Coroner confirms cause of death in Warren murder case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – While Warren police reported that they responded to a shooting and that a man died last week at an apartment complex in the city, the Trumbull County Coroner has now confirmed that the victim died of a gunshot wound.

Dr. Lawrence D’Amico says Bernard Owens died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. on December 1.

Police were initially called the high-rise apartment building on Tod Avenue for a possible assault on the fourth floor.

Cedrick Patterson is charged with murder in connection to Owens’s death. He’d due back in Warren Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.