LIBERTY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The coroner has been called out to the scene of a house fire in Mercer County’s Liberty Township Thursday morning.

One man was killed and a woman was hurt. She was taken to the hospital.

The fire started just after 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of Mercer Butler Pike.

It took firefighters from multiple departments several hours to put it out.

The house is a total loss.

We have a news crew there and are working to learn more about what happened.