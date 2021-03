Two motorcycles are on the scene, one is lying on the ground

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are on the scene of an investigation on the city’s east side.

An area has been taped off at Bennington and Stewart avenues.

Officers were called there just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Two motorcycles are on the scene. One is lying on the ground.

There is also a car that appears to have hit a utility pole.

The coroner has been called to the scene.

