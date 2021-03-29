1 man dead after coroner called to crash in Trumbull County

The crash happened about 1:20 p.m. on State Route 305 near Bushnell Campbell Road NE

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is dead after a crash Monday in Hartford Township.

The crash happened about 1:20 p.m. on State Route 305 near Bushnell Campbell Road NE.

According to a dispatch report, a passerby came upon the rollover crash and called 911.

The vehicle was upside down in a ditch.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and coroner are on the scene.

Troopers say they are awaiting to identify the man until family is notified. They do not believe he was wearing a seatbelt.

