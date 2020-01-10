1 dead in Hanover Twp. crash

One person died in a crash in Columbiana County

HANOVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person died in a crash in Columbiana County Friday.

The accident happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Route 30, just west of Kensington in Hanover Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, only one vehicle was involved, and the male driver died in the crash.

It appears the SUV went out of control coming around a curve and flipped over into a wooded area.

As of 5 a.m., one lane of traffic was closed in the area of the accident. Both lanes of traffic could be closed intermittently as crews work to remove the vehicle from the woods.

