JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The coroner has been called to a bad car accident in Mercer County Monday evening.

Dispatchers confirmed there is a crash on Greenville Mercer Road at the intersection of Fullingmill Road in Jefferson Township.

They said at least one person is being extricated from — cut out of — a car.

We have a crew on the way and will update you with more information once we have it.