Body found in creek near Shenango Valley Freeway

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The coroner has been called to a scene where a body was found near a section of the Shenango Valley Freeway in a creek.

Someone driving by saw the body and called police around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A portion of Stambaugh Avenue is down to one lane and E. Connelly Boulevard has been blocked off.

The coroner said the body of a man has been there for about four or five days, but no foul play is suspected.

They are awaiting autopsy results for more information.

Sharon police and fire departments are also on the scene.

