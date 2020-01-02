Woman killed after colliding with tractor-trailer in Austintown

It happened in the area of State Route 46 and New Road

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Austintown.

Crews are using the Jaws of Life to get the victim out of the heavily-damaged vehicle. A portion of the road is blocked, and traffic is delayed in the area.

According to investigators at the scene, the victim was driving northbound on 46 when she went left of center, colliding with a flatbed tractor-trailer that was heading southbound.

She was the only person in the car.

Investigators are working to identify the victim’s family, and her identity hasn’t been released yet.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

