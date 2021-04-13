Coroner called out to deadly car crash, fire in Mahoning County

It happened along Woodworth Road in Beaver Township, about a quarter-mile north of the traffic circle

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The coroner’s office has been called out to a deadly rollover crash that led to a car fire in Mahoning County Tuesday morning.

It happened along Woodworth Road in Beaver Township, about a quarter-mile north of the traffic circle at South Avenue Extension and Route 164, around 10:30 a.m.

First responders were able to put out the car fire.

The road is closed in that area, near East Fairfield Coal Company.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Beaver Township police are also there.

We will update you once we have more information.