Coronavirus forces changes to roll-out of Lordstown-built electric pickup trucks

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors Corp. has had to tweak its plans for building an electric pickup truck at the former GM Lordstown plant due to COVID-19.

The company had previously announced that the trucks would be on roadways by December 2020, but an update released to the community on Tuesday indicates that the target date has been pushed back to January 2021. The letter says the company has been forced to make adjustments due to the coronavirus, including having many staff members work from home.

Lordstown Motors Corp. planned to introduce the Endurance pickup trucks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this June, but the show was canceled.

Plans are now in the works for a virtual reveal of the trucks from the Lordstown headquarters some time in early summer. More details on that roll-out will be released at a later date.

“Like most companies, the pandemic has caused us to tweak our plans. However, it has also dramatically strengthened our conviction and enthusiasm to bring the Endurance to market as soon as humanly possible,” read the letter from CEO Steve Burns.

