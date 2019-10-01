Cornhole tournament to raise money for Canfield woman battling breast cancer

The event starts at 11 a.m. October 6

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A fundraiser is set for this Sunday to help a Canfield woman battling breast cancer.

At 11 a.m. October 6, you can register to play in the First Annual Breast Cancer Apple Warrior Cornhole Tournament at Boardman Park.

The tournament kicks off at noon.

It’s $40 for a two-person team. There will also be breast cancer awareness merchandise for sale.

“Now those proceeds, 100% will go to Jamie. The cornhole half of it goes to Jamie. Half of it goes to the winner,” said Michelle Apple, the event organizer.

There will also be food and games. The event goes until 4 p.m.