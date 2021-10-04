Cornhole tournament in Boardman to help raise money for breast cancer awareness

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- People all across the Valley are holding events for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

One event is still looking for people to get involved. This event is a cornhole tournament put on by the Apple Breast Cancer Warrior Foundation. It’s happening on Sunday, October 10th at Boardman Park.

The nonprofit is hosting the event to help raise money for those diagnosed with breast cancer. The foundation started over a year ago and has raised over $60,000 thousand dollars to help patients with deductibles, medical bills and travel expenses.

Michelle Apple started the non-profit after being inspired by her own cancer battle. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in September of 2018 and has a message for those who may be going through it now.

“Don’t lose hope and understand that your journey is your journey and I think that is so important because each of us have a different way that we approach it. I’m very vocal and face forward with it because of my journey and because I want to hopefully advocate and educate and help other breast cancer patients. But also understand that there’s support,” Apple said.

They’re still looking for people to get involved. Michelle said that someone reached out to her and was her support during her diagnosis and she wanted to pay it forward. Her foundation started a program to help people who may be in the same boat.

“We mentor another survivor with a newly diagnosed patient so it helps them through their journey because we know this is a long journey and there’s so many questions that you have about breast cancer and sometimes it’s nice to have someone listen that’s been through it. Support is everything,” Apple said.

There will also be over 70 raffle baskets and 50/50 at the cornhole tournament. Apple says that it’s also a family event with plenty of activities for the kids.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the tournament kicks off at 12 p.m.