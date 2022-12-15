YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For 60 years, Shirley Gayan has spread the joy of Christmas through her many decorations, and this year is no different.

Gayan lives in Cornersburg. She says many neighbors and nearby residents often stop by to look at her lights and decorations.

“I just love Christmas, and I love showing people and bring them joy, and the kids too, and the people in the neighborhood,” she said.

Gayan has been collecting Christmas decorations since 1962. Some of her oldest pieces were bought in 1970 and are still in great condition.

“This Santa, Mrs. Claus, the carolers, and the angel up there,” Gayan said.

She says for years, her children and family would give her new decorations each Christmas. She even has some Christmas tree ornaments from her grandchildren back in the late ’80s. But she says she can’t pick a favorite.

“I like them all; I can’t pick just one,” she said.

From Santa Claus sleeping to singing elves, all the way to Santa’s reindeer drinking water, she has it all. And of course, she couldn’t forget the Nativity set.

Gayan says she plans to continue decorating as long as she can.