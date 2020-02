Officers were called to the home for a gunshot sensor call

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police said no one was injured after several shots were fired Monday afternoon at a South Side home.

Police were called about 3:05 p.m. to the first block of East Ravenwood Avenue to answer a gunshot sensor call. Reports said the sensor detected 11 shots were fired in the front yard of the home.

When officers arrived, they collected shell casings, however, there was no one at the home they could make contact with, reports said.