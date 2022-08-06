POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A cookout in Poland spread a message on getting to know those who serve and protect the community.

Poland held its Safety Services Day Cookout on Saturday at Poland Township Park.

Throughout the afternoon, guests were able to speak with police and fire chiefs, officers, fire fighters and other safety service members, as well as check out some of the equipment.

Some of the equipment on display included the cruisers, engines, robots and drone, and also a Stat Medevac medical helicopter, which was on hand to provide tours.

Organizer Julie Paine spoke to First News about “the chief talk” and what it means for an event like this.

“The chief talk is important because we want people to see that there is a face to Poland, and humanizing the badge. That’s a big thing here — to know that they are real people, that we can go to them for anything,” said Paine.

Poland Township and Poland Village’s police departments were on hand, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Western Reserve Fire Department.