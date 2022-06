WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- MasterChef Junior Live will be performing at W. D. Packard Music Hall in Warren this October.

Contestants from Season 8 will be live on stage on October 1, 2022.

Tickets are available for pre-sale on Tuesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, June 9 at 11:59 p.m. The pre-sale is online only when you use the code: PACKARD.

Tickets officially on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. at www.Ticketmaster.com and the Packard Music Hall Box Office.

Tickets are $75, $49.50, and $35.