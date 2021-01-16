‘Cookie Table and Cocktails’ fundraiser goes virtual this year

First News Anchor Stan Boney will still be the emcee

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular winter fundraiser will be going virtual this year.

The Mahoning Valley Historical Society announced its popular “Cookie Table and Cocktails” event will be held online — at 6 p.m. Saturday, February 27. 

People can still bid on silent auction items and the basket raffle from home.

First News Anchor Stan Boney will still be the emcee.

The cookies and cocktails, though, you’ll have to provide yourself.

More details on the ninth annual event are available at www.mahoninghistory.org and www.facebook.com/mahonnghistory

