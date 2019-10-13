Cook-off fundraiser puts best pierogi dishes in the Valley to the test

The event raised funds for the Recipes of Youngstown Veterans Scholarship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The inaugural Pierogi of the Valley 2019 Cook-off was held at the Tyler History Center in Youngstown on Sunday.

The event raised funds for the Recipes of Youngstown Veterans Scholarship. It also raised money for the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

Bobbi Allen, founder of Recipes of Youngstown, said it was a positive event that not only raised money for a great cause, but also brought people together.

“It’s always a good thing when there’s tradition and there’s memories and there’s people that get together that get involved. It’s always a good thing,” said Allen.

The judges helped decide the best pierogi dishes in the Mahoning Valley across four categories: best professional, best amateur, best dessert and people’s choice.