Convicted Youngstown shooter appealing murder conviction

Donlow's attorney had argued that surveillance video was too poor quality to identify the shooters

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of two men sentenced last week for a June 2018 shooting death on Youngstown’s east side has appealed his convictions.

Brian Donlow, 29, filed a notice of appeal Wednesday with the Seventh District Court of Appeals, challenging his convictions and sentencing in the June 19, 2018, death of Brandon Wylie, 30, who was shot to death in a courtyard of the Plaza View apartment complex.

Donlow and Stephon Hopkins, 22, were convicted in February by a jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Both men were sentenced to 21 years to life in prison last week by Judge Anthony D’Apolito, the maximum sentence.

Prosecutors did not offer a motive for the killing but showed jurors surveillance video of the shooting. They said the video shows that the two men who shot Wylie were Donlow and Hopkins.

Both men have denied they were even there, and their attorneys argued in the trial that the quality of the video was too poor to determine the identity of the shooters.

Donlow’s notice said he was appealing his convictions on the grounds that there was not enough evidence to convict him.

Hopkins has also said he plans to appeal, but he has yet to file a notice of appeal. He had 30 days from the time of his sentencing to do so.

The two men are also expected to go on trial later this year with a third man for a November 2018 shooting death that was also on the East Side.