Convicted serial rapist receives sentence for sex assault of Poland jogger

Shawn Wendling had previously been sentenced for the rape of two other women in Portage County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Lawrence County, Pa. man already serving a 30-year sentence for rape pleaded guilty Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a rape in Poland Township.

Judge Anthony D’Apoloto sentenced Shawn Wendling, 39, to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of felonious assault.

The sentence will be consecutive to the sentence he received in Portage County Common Pleas Court for the rape of two women there in 2017 in Deerfield.

Wendling pleaded guilty to the rape of a then 30-year-old woman in September of 2018 as she was jogging on Cowden Road near the Poland Township park.

Investigators used DNA to link Wendling to the rapes in both counties.