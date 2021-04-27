Convicted murderer on trial for another deadly shooting on Youngstown’s east side

Donlow is acting as his own attorney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man already convicted of a Youngstown murder is on trial Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a second one.

Brian Donlow is having a bench trial before Judge Anthony D’Apolito on charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder for the Nov. 18, 2019 shooting death of 21-year-old Christopher Jackson, of Warren, and the wounding of another man.

Jackson was found shot to death about 2 a.m. in a running car in a field at Bennington and Stewart avenues on the east side.

The other victim, the driver of the car, was found later.

Police said the driver of the car was shot after an argument. Jackson, who was in the back seat, was also shot.

In February 2020, Donlow was convicted of the June 30, 2019 shooting death of 30-year-old Brandon Wylie at the Plaza View apartment complex on the east side.

Also convicted with Donlow was 23-year-old Stephon Hopkins. They are both serving prison sentences of 21 years to life.

Hopkins and a third man, 23-year-old Lorice Moore, face the same charges as Donlow does in the Jackson case. They will be tried at a later date.

Donlow is acting as his own attorney.