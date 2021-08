WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A convicted murderer who has been on death row for more than 20 years will be staying there.

The U.S. Sixth District Court of Appeals denied Danny Lee Hill’s appeal to have his death sentence overturned.

Hill has been on Ohio’s death row for the 1985 attack, rape and murder of 12-year-old Raymond Fife of Warren.

Hill claimed he was intellectually disabled when he killed the 12-year-old.