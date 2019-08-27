Convicted child rapist sentenced for raping another child in Sebring

Prosecutors said he was out on parole from a previous child rape conviction when he assaulted another child

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A convicted child rapist from Smith Township pleaded guilty to additional rape charges in Mahoning County and was sentenced to life in prison.

Shawn Unger pleaded guilty to all five charges of rape and gross sexual imposition.

As part of his sentence, he will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years. He was also labeled a Tier 3 sex offender, which means he must report to the local sheriff every 90 days, for the rest of his life, if he’s released.

Prosecutors said he was out on parole from a previous child rape conviction when he assaulted another child. He was on Tier 3 status when he was released from his last sentence.

Police say Unger was living with his girlfriend at the time, Alexandria Overholser, and the young victim in the Sebring area at the time.

Under the conditions of his earlier conviction, Unger was not even allowed to be around children.

Overholser, who pleaded guilty to child endangering, was set to testify against Unger if he went to trial. That trial was supposed to begin Wednesday.

Overholser will be sentenced September 10.