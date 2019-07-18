Convicted child rapist receives sentence in Trumbull County Court

Michael Riley, Jr. was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 25 years

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man received a life prison sentence after pleading guilty to nine counts of rape in Trumbull County.

Michael Riley, Jr. will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years in prison. He’s also classified as a Tier III sex offender.

Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said the charges arose from multiple sex assaults against two girls who were ages 12 and 15 at the time. The crimes happened in Warren between 2014 and 2018.

Riley made the plea in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday, where he was sentenced.

Watkins commended Warren Police Detectives Nick Carney and Eric Laprocina and Trumbull County Children Services Investigators Melanie DeLuca for their work in the case.

Prosecutor Diane Barber handled the prosecution.